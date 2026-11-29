India were on Sunday drawn against world number eight Canada in the first round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in a home tie, which will be played between February 5-7 next year. India had lost to South Korea in the second round of the Qualifiers in September (AP) more

The draw was held at Bologna, Italy.

India had lost to South Korea in the second round of the Qualifiers in September, while Canada went down to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the Finals early this week.

The tie will be India's first since the recent All India Tennis Association (AITA) elections, the outcome of which remains in a sealed cover with the High Court.

India and Canada have met only once in the Davis Cup, with the former suffering a 2-3 defeat when they travelled to Edmonton in September 2017.

The upcoming tie could also mark the beginning of a new chapter in Indian tennis administration, with Rohit Rajpal's tenure as captain set to end on December 31.

It remains to be seen whether India will have a new captain at the helm for the Canada tie and whether Ashutosh Singh will continue as the team's coach. Ashutosh was elected as one of the four SOMs in AITA General Body.

Rajpal had contested for AITA Presidency in the recent elections.

He has served as AITA treasurer also in the past.

Rajpal had indicated in an interview with PTI that he might not seek an extension of his tenure as captain, leaving the leadership question open ahead of the next Davis Cup assignment.

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will be leading contenders to take up the role of captain.