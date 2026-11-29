A city builds public infrastructure to make life easier for its residents. Yet the inauguration of that infrastructure can disrupt the very people it is meant to serve. Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on November 13 to inaugurate the elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line raised an important question: How can the state meet the security requirements of a high-profile visit without making residents bear disproportionate costs? Bengaluru Metro Pink Line (X/NarendraModi )

The inauguration was part of a wider programme of projects worth more than ₹15,600 crore across sectors such as urban mobility, railways and waste management. The 7.5-km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, developed at a cost of around ₹3,470 crore, is an important addition to Bengaluru's public transport network. However, the traffic restrictions announced across parts of South Bengaluru brought the challenges of managing VIP movement in a congested city into focus.

For commuters and workers who depend on public transport or fixed work schedules, a diversion is rarely just a change of route. It can mean a missed appointment, a delayed shift or lost wages. The consequences extend beyond traffic. Ahead of the visit, meat shops in specified areas of Anekal taluk were also ordered to remain closed for nearly 34 hours on security grounds. For small businesses and workers who depend on daily sales, such closures carry a direct economic cost.

The PM's security is a legitimate responsibility of the state. The Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, 1988, provides the statutory framework for the PM's proximate security. But security planning must also account for people whose movement, livelihoods and access to essential services may be affected. The question is not whether security measures are necessary, but whether they are proportionate to the risks and whether less disruptive alternatives are possible.

Bengaluru has encountered this problem before. During the PM's visit in June 2022, 22 schools along his route were ordered to close for a day. In Chandigarh in September 2015, nearly 187 schools were shut, some examinations were postponed and ambulances had to take longer routes to hospitals. The PM expressed regret on the same day and described the inconvenience as "totally avoidable". Such episodes underline the need to treat public access as part of security planning rather than as a secondary concern.

The problem is not unique to Bengaluru. During US Vice-President JD Vance's visit to New Delhi in April 2025, traffic restrictions also affected movement across the city. An editorial response to the disruption used the G20 experience as a comparison and advocated real-time traffic data, dynamic signal adjustments, temporary VIP lanes and clearer public communication.

These measures offer practical alternatives to broad restrictions that leave commuters with little information or choice.

The responsibility for coordination is shared across levels of government. The Union government, through the SPG, is responsible for the PM's proximate security. Police and public order fall primarily within the state government's domain under Entries 1 and 2 of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. State agencies and city authorities oversee traffic, public transport and civic services. These responsibilities require coordination from the planning stage, not merely after restrictions have been announced.

The constitutional right to freedom of movement under Article 19(1)(d) is relevant here. It is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(5), so temporary traffic controls are not automatically unconstitutional. However, a security requirement does not make every restriction proportionate. Its purpose, duration, geographical extent and effect on access to essential services must be considered.

Bengaluru's existing traffic conditions make this especially important. The TomTom Traffic Index 2025 recorded average congestion of 74.4 per cent in the city. A 10-kilometre journey took an average of 36 minutes and nine seconds, while commuters lost an estimated 168 hours to rush-hour traffic over the year. These are annual citywide figures, not estimates of the additional delay caused by the PM's visit. They nevertheless illustrate the pressure on the city's transport network.

The burden of additional restrictions is not shared equally. Daily-wage workers, delivery personnel, domestic workers and street vendors cannot easily absorb lost hours or fewer customers. Small businesses may face delayed deliveries and reduced footfall. Patients who need urgent medical attention cannot simply wait out a diversion. Families who depend on public transport may have few alternatives when routes change. Those with private vehicles or flexible work schedules are better placed to adjust. A measure that lasts only a few hours for the administration may cost someone else a day's income.

The elevated Pink Line section has the potential to improve access to workplaces, educational institutions, hospitals and other parts of Bengaluru. Its opening is an important step, even as the underground stretch towards Nagawara remains to be completed. The success of public infrastructure, however, should be measured by the benefits it delivers to residents, not only by the ceremony that marks its opening.

Public infrastructure is built for citizens. Their everyday needs deserve the same attention as the ceremonies that celebrate it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ritu Kumari, development professional, Bengaluru.