MotoGP champion Marc Marquez brought the curtain down on his glittering career with a second-place finish at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, won by Raul Fernandez. Second-placed Team Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium at the end of his last race at the Moto GP Valencia Grand Prix at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia (AFP) more

Spanish Ducati rider Marquez, 33, announced his retirement on Friday after sealing a record-equalling eighth title in the premier class of motorcycling last weekend in Portugal.

Pedro Acosta came in third to complete an all-Spanish podium ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, for whom fourth place was enough to hold onto second in the overall standings, ahead of Jorge Martin, who was fifth in Valencia.

"We nearly won," said Marquez immediately, speaking to the grandstand after the race as supporters chanted his name and waved Spanish flags.

"I just want to thank you for all your support, I will miss motorcycling, but I can always ride one, this, I can't relive, so thank you."

Marquez burst into the lead at the first corner but was usurped by Fernandez at the end of the second lap and the Aprilia-Trackhouse rider held off the retiring great to triumph.

Fernandez opened up a gap of around 2.6 seconds on Marquez, on a special gold-liveried Ducati, who reeled it back to just over a second on the penultimate lap, before easing off for the last lap of his career.

Marquez's brother Alex pulled out of the season finale and his last race with Ducati-Gresini, with "severe bronchospasms", his team said on Sunday morning.

"He decided how the ending was going to be and he deserves it, so I'm super happy for him, for how he's done it, in his own way, and above all right to the end, leaving his DNA out there, making us dream," Alex Marquez told DAZN.

"Today something inside me breaks when it comes to motorbikes. But, well, as I've always said, as he says, we're all just passing through, and that's how it is, and I've been able to enjoy it all the way to the end...

"I couldn't be on track with him, but at least I could enjoy the race from the outside -- honestly, controlling my emotions would have made it very difficult to ride."

It was an afternoon of farewells. As well as Marc Marquez, Alex Rins is retiring, while Jack Miller, Brad Binder and Franco Morbidelli are leaving MotoGP for the Superbike World Championship.

Aprilia claimed the constructors' title for the first time, ending a six-year run of Ducati victories.