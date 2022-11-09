Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Earthquake with 4.3 magnitude strikes Uttarakhand, hours after Nepal quake

Earthquake with 4.3 magnitude strikes Uttarakhand, hours after Nepal quake

dehradun news
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 10:11 AM IST

The quake occurred after Nepal was hit by a relatively stronger earthquake of 6.3 magnitude, the tremors for which were also felt across parts of Delhi-NCR.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh was struck by a 4.3-magnitude earthquake early on Wednesday. The quake occurred after Nepal was hit by a relatively stronger earthquake of 6.3 magnitude, the tremors for which were also felt across parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 06:27:13 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 80.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted. The earthquake jolts were felt with an intensity of 5km depth below the ground in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh.

The Nepal earthquake occurred at 1.57am on Wednesday whose epicentre was Dipayal in Nepal's Doti district and the depth of the earthquake was 10km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said. Six people have died so far in a house collapse incident that came after subsequent tremors jolted the Himalayan nation. Chief district officer of Doti, Kalpana Shrestha, told ANI that five injured were taken to a hospital.

"Five injured are being taken to the hospital. Dozens of house has been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district," she said.

According to the officials, among the deceased are one female and two children. However, the identities of casualties are yet to be ascertained

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
earthquake uttarakhand
earthquake uttarakhand

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out