Pathankot police solved the November 16 gunpoint carjacking case with the arrest of all four accused, including the alleged mastermind, and recovered the stolen Mahindra XUV500, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on the night of November 16 near the Downtown Complex in the Sujanpur area along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway. (HT File) more

Inspector general of police (border range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrested individuals were Surjeet Singh, alias Sheena, and Puneet Sharma, alias Kaka, both residents of Amritsar, along with Pawan, alias Pani, and Rahul Bhatti, alias Bobby, from Gurdaspur.

He said the prime accused, Sheena, fled the state after the crime and was tracked down and apprehended in Vadodara, Gujarat, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police.

Police records reveal that Sheena is a repeat offender with a prior criminal history, including cases registered against him for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar in Amritsar.

The incident took place on the night of November 16 near the Downtown Complex in the Sujanpur area along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway, where an armed assailant held the driver at gunpoint and sped away with the white Mahindra XUV500.

Because the carjacking occurred in a sensitive border district close to Jammu and Kashmir, the incident triggered a high security alert and extensive highway barricading across both Punjab and J&K amid fears of potential terror or smuggling misuse.

A case has been registered at Police Station Sujanpur, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the robbery and trace any additional links.