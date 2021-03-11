IND USA
Mahakumbh's 1st Shahi Snan witnesses mega rush, over 3 mn pilgrims take holy dip
Akhada ascetics pilgrims taking ritual dip in Ganga during Shahi Snan in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh's 1st Shahi Snan witnesses mega rush, over 3 mn pilgrims take holy dip

  • Covid-19 curbs went for a toss in the mega congregation on Thursday.
By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:11 PM IST

By Sandeep Rawat

Despite the condition of a mandatory Covid-19 test for the incoming pilgrims at Mahakumbh mela, over 3 million pilgrims took a dip in Ganga on the first Shahi Snan (royal bath) on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Haridwar on Thursday. However, Covid-19 curbs, like maintaining social distance and wearing masks, were hardly seen in the mega congregation.

Since Wednesday night, pilgrims were seen arriving in Haridwar, especially towards the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri. As the thirteen Akhadas had the first right to take a holy dip, Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat was prohibited for normal people after 8 am till 7 pm.

First Akhada to take the holy dip was Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada whose central attraction was Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand Maharaj's chariot and hundreds of Naga ascetics.

Seers and ascetics from Juna, Aahwan, Agni and Kinnar Akhada started from the revered Shrine of Maya Devi temple and reached Brahamkund at 11:30 am. Kinnar Akahada, which is not recognised as a separate entity but part of Juna Akhada, took part in the Shahi Snan at Haridwar for the first time.

Also read: On new CM's command, choppers shower flowers on seers in Haridwar


The second lot, comprising Shri Niranjani Akhada and Anand Akhada, started their Shahi Snaan procession from Tulsi square and reached Har-Ki-Pauri at 1:30 pm. By the time these twin Akhadas reached Har-Ki-Pauri, the previous batch of Akhada seers had vacated the Ganga ghats.

Shri Maha Nirvani and Shri Atal Akhada seers started their procession from Kankhal-based Kumbh camp at 1:30 pm and reached Har-Ki-Pauri after 4 pm.

To welcome the Akhada seers, the newly appointed chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat made a surprise visit to Har-Ki-Pauri and showered flower petals on the seers. CM Rawat met seers of Shri Niranjani Akhada while they were taking sacred Ganga dip and sought blessings for a grand Kumbh. Rawat urged seers and pilgrims to cooperate with the mela administration in ensuring a grand yet safer Mahakumbh. He also met Ganga Sabha office bearers and teerth purohits at the Ganga Sabha office and assured them of another visit to oversee Mahakumbh fair preparations.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand of Juna Akhada said that with the turnout on the first Shahi Snaan of Mahashivratri, religious faith has again overpowered the fear (of coronavirus).

“Mahakumbh is being held in a grand way and with the easing of further restrictions the next month, when notification of Mahakumbh will be issued, Kumbh will be in its full aura,” said Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand.

“It’s a historic moment. For the first time in Mahakumbh in Haridwar, transgender seers have been allowed to take bath during the most significant Shahi Snaan. Today, on the pious festive of Mahashivratri from the holy banks of Ganga at Har-Ki-Pauri, a message of equality, religious harmony and spirituality has been sent out,” said Kinnar Akhada's Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

Heavy security set up was put in place for the Shahi Snaan with 29 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces, including Indo Tibetan Border Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and one company of National Security Guards deployed.

“For the festive bath, we have bifurcated the mela zone into a super zone and a normal zone with a war room set up at the mela control room near Har-Ki-Pauri. Seven teams of bomb disposal squads, nine teams of sniffer dogs, National Disaster Relief Force, two teams of State Disaster Relief Force and two teams of Anti-Terrorist Squad, including an all-women commando unit have been pitched in for the security,” said Kumbh Mela Force Inspector General Sanjay Gunjiyal.

At Shyampur, Kalinadi, Mandawar, Narsain and Laksar interstate border pilgrims and tourists who didn't have a negative Covid-19 report were being sent back.

