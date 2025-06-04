Seven people arrested over sword attack in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal: Police

Seven people were arrested on Wednesday for attacking locals with swords after the latter had objected to the loud noise from the bike’s silencers, in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar area, Pauri Garhwal police official said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. All of the accused were identified.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 109 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 351 (2) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Srinagar police station.

Also Read: Punjab: 140 drug smugglers nabbed on Day 94 of Yudh Nashian Virudh

Sharing details on the sequence of events, Anuj Kumar, circle officer, Srinagar, said, “On Wednesday, we received a complaint from Srinagar resident Pawan Uniyal at Srinagar police station in which he claimed that at night he was with his friends near a petrol pump in Srinagar when eight to ten people riding five bullet motorcycles were making loud noise from the silencers of the motorcycles.”

“When they asked these men to ride the motorcycles peacefully, they attacked them with sharp weapons. They had to run to save their lives, then they chased them and beat them. Some of them received injuries in the incident. We registered the FIR under relevant sections of the BNS at Srinagar police station”, Kumar said.

“We immediately examined the footage of CCTV cameras and found that the accused were heading towards Rudraprayag. Our team chased them and arrested seven accused and recovered three swords from them. We also seized their bullet motorcycles,” he added.