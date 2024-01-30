Three people die in sleep due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in Nainital

Three labourers died due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in Uttarakhand’s Nainital town while asleep after they inhaled the gas emanating from the makeshift fireplace in their room, police said. The deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district and were living in the Mallital area of Nainital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district and were living in the Mallital area of Nainital, police said.

Dharambir Solanki, in charge Mallital police station, said, “Three men slept in a room with a makeshift fireplace to shield themselves from severe cold on Sunday night but died after inhaling toxic carbon monoxide gas emanated from the fireplace. Two were declared dead by the doctors on Monday night while the third labourer died on Tuesday. “

Solanki said the deceased have been identified as Rajkumar (21), Avnesh (24) and Maninder (25), all residents of Badaun district of UP.

All of them were working as daily wagers in Mallital.

On Monday, their relatives tried to contact them over mobile phones but none of them responded.

They then contacted the contractor after getting no response.

“The contractor went to their room late at night on Monday and knocked on the door, but he also didn’t elicit any response. He informed us and we rushed to the spot. We broke the door of the room and found all three labourers in a state of unconsciousness,” Solanki said.

They were rushed to BD Pandey government Hospital in Nainital where doctors declared Rajkumar and Avnesh dead while they referred Maninder to a higher health facility in Haldwani.

He was admitted at Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani but he also died on Tuesday.

“We have handed over the bodies to their family members after postmortem”, said Solanki.