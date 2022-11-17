UKD hits out at BJP over in-principle approval for shifting HC to Haldwani

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) on Thursday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the state Cabinet gave its in-principle approval for shifting the high court from Nainital to Haldwani.

Kashi Singh Airy, the chief of the regional outfit, linked the move to the “anti-hill mindset” in a video posted on Twitter. “We cannot understand the mindset working against the hills. It is the same mindset that is creating hindrances in making Gairsain the permanent capital. They have made the capital issue complex by pitting Dehradun against Gairsain. ...they are now talking about shifting the high court from Nainital to Haldwani.”

He wondered what were the reasons for shifting the high court. “If it is causing inconvenience to a particular class, we ask the government to make Gairsain the permanent capital and shift the high court there. It will be a good decision in favour of the hills and we will fight for it.”

A section of the high court lawyers has also opposed the move saying it will be a loss for the hilly areas and goes against the reasons that led to Uttarakhand’s creation.

Raman Sah, an advocate in Nainital, said people get employment due to the high court. “Its shifting will aggravate the migration problem. A hill state’s high court must be in the hilly area.”

Opposition Congress leader Karan Mahara said the shifting will provide easier access to justice. Mahendra Bhatt, the state BJP chief, echoed him and said the high court will become easily accessible to the general public. “It will also reduce the traffic burden on the hill town.”

The high court in Nainital was set up a day after Uttarakhand came into being in 2000. The Centre has handed over a 45-acre area near Haldwani for the high court.