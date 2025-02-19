U’khand cabinet approves new land law; sale of agricultural land to outsiders banned

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised land law with stricter provisions, including stopping sale of horticultural and agricultural land to outsiders (except for US Nagar and Haridwar districts). The cabinet also approved the filing of mandatory affidavit to buy land, restricting powers of district magistrates to give permission for land purchases and scrapping provisions implemented by the former state CM Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government in 2018. The new revised land law was cleared in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Pushkar Singh Dhami | Official X account)

The revised land law will be tabled in the ongoing budget session which will conclude on February 24.

The new revised land law was cleared in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami before the start of the assembly session on Wednesday.

Under the new land law, except for Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, persons from outside the state will not be able to buy horticultural and agricultural land in 11 other districts of Uttarakhand, officials aware of the matter said.

Also Read: Filled with immense peace and energy: U’khand CM after holy dip

It will be mandatory for people from outside the state to give an affidavit to buy land so that fraud and irregularities can be prevented. The district magistrates will not be able to give permission for land purchases now, the above officials said.

In all cases, the process will be done through an online portal created by the government.

All the provisions implemented by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government in 2018 have been revoked under the new law.

Consolidation of land will be done to ensure proper use of land in hilly areas and prevent encroachments. A portal will be created for land purchase in the state, where the land purchase made by any person outside the state will be recorded, officials said.

Officials said all district magistrates will have to regularly submit reports related to land purchase to the state revenue council and the state government. The land falling under the municipal limits can be used only according to the prescribed land use. If a person uses the land against the rules, then that land will be vested in the government.

Officials said the new land law will stop indiscriminate land purchase by outsiders in Uttarakhand, there will be better management of land in hilly areas, which will benefit the residents of the state, there will be control over the unnatural increase in land prices and the natives of the state will be able to buy land easily and the state government will get more control over land purchase and sale, which will stop irregularities and violations.

Dhami called the decision historic, adding that the new law will help protect the state resources.

“Fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved a strict land law. This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of the citizens, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state”, Dhami said.

“Our government is fully committed to the interests of the people, and we will never break their trust. This decision makes it clear that we will make every possible effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove helpful in maintaining the original identity of the state”, he said.