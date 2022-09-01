Uttarakhand: 6 people admitted to hospital after gas leakage incident in Haridwar
Bhagwanpur legislator Mamta Rakesh reacted to the incident and stated that safety measures need to be strictly followed in the industrial estate
Six workers of a factory in Haridwar were admitted to hospital on Thursday after they complained of difficulty in breathing and ill health because of an alleged gas leakage incident.
The leakage apparently took place at Shivalik Remedies company near Puhana Nanheda Anantpur village road in Bhagwanpur industrial area.
“All the workers who were present at the gas leakage site were immediately taken to the private hospital where their condition is said to be stable. We are looking into the exact cause of the incident,” said a company official who didn’t want to be named.
Also Read:Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
Bhagwanpur legislator Mamta Rakesh reacted to the incident and stated that safety measures need to be strictly followed in the industrial estate.
This is the second such incident in the state in the past one week. The scrap dealer who was allegedly responsible for the poisonous gas leakage incident on Tuesday in Rudrapur has been arrested by the police on Wednesday evening.
-
In Mumbai's Kamathipura, man slaps, shoves woman during quarrel; cops vow action
A video of a man physically abusing an elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura area allegedly over the installation of a bamboo stick (for an advertisement) in front of the woman, Prakash Devi's shop without her consent is being widely shared on social media. The Mumbai Police said a non-cognisable offence has been registered in the case. According to reports, the accused man is a member of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and has been identified as Vinod Argile.
-
Declare elephant corridors in Corbett as ‘eco-sensitive zones’: Uttarakhand HC
Expressing serious concern over encroachments and obstructions, Uttarakhand high court directed the state government to consider declaring elephant corridors in the Jim Corbett National Park as “eco-sensitive zones” and not to allow constructions in any form like hotels, resorts and restaurants which fall within the identified corridors in the area. The order was delivered on August 26 but its copy was made available on Wednesday evening.
-
WATCH: Statue of Prosperity and theme park coming up at Bengaluru airport
The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue which is being erected at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is all set to get a Rs 20 crore theme park around it. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru city and the Bommai-led government in Karnataka is building another statue of the visionary at Vidhana Soudha. He provided financial assistance to build Bengaluru city and erect forts around its periphery in the late 1530s for its protection.
-
Dhol tasha groups elated to be back!
Since we could remember, the image of the procession with Ganpati murtis making their way among the throngs of devotees are splashed across social media and our television screens during this time, every year. But, the last two years saw these processions coming to a grinding halt due to Covid-19. Some groups are also upset that they do not get paid fairly for their efforts.
-
‘I called for good governance, but Kejriwalji in desperation took to…’: Delhi LG
On Wednesday, officials of the House of Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena said that he will take legal action against some AAP leaders, including Atishi, Jasmine Shah, Durgesh Pathak and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, for their “highly defamatory” and false corruption accusations against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics