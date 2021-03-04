Uttarakhand CM presents ₹57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus
- The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented a ₹57,400.32 crore budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly here with emphasis on health, rural infrastructure, education, employment generation and agriculture. Tabling the budget in the post-lunch session of the Assembly, the chief minister said it will help in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.
The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, he said.
The chief minister began his budget speech by saluting those who fought for the statehood of Uttarakhand and to those who are always ready to lay down their lives to protect the country's borders and people from all sections combating the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also thanked the Centre for giving its valuable support to the state government in its endeavours to bring about development in the state. Rawat said many things have happened with the Centre's support in Uttarakhand in the last four years which were hard to think of during previous governments including Rishikesh Karnaprayag rail link project, Chardham all-weather road project, Kedarnath Dham Reconstruction project, Bharatmala project, Jamrani multi-purpose project and the Namami Gange project.
The budget makes a provision of ₹3,319.63 crore for medical and family welfare department, ₹1,511.29 crore for PWD, ₹954.75 crore for PM Gram Sadak Yojana, ₹695.16 crore for important infrastructure schemes and ₹385.27 crore for annual maintenance and renovation of roads, Rawat said.
The budget proposes to make a provision of ₹1,154.62 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan while a provision of ₹153.7 crore has been proposed under Right to Education Act.
A provision of ₹228. 99 crore has been made in the budget for three medical colleges in Haridwar, Pithoragarh and Rudrapur. A provision of ₹150 crore has been made for Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana. ₹272.45 crore has been proposed for MNREGS and ₹94.43 crore for National Rural Livelihood MIssion. ₹197.61 crore has been proposed for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) in this budget.
A provision of ₹245 crore has been made in the budget for payment of sugarcane prices besides that of ₹87.56 crore under Traditional Agricultural Development Scheme to double the farmers' income by 2022, the chief minister said. Besides, there is a provision of ₹20 crore in the Chief MInister State Agriculture Development Scheme and ₹12 crore in the Integrated Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana.
An amount of ₹67.94 crore is proposed under the National Agricultural Development Scheme and ₹25 crore in the budget for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana, Rawat said. Total expenditure has been estimated at ₹57,400.32 crore for 2021-22 in the budget.
Revenue Expenditure is estimated at ₹44,036.31 crore and Capital Expenditure at ₹13,364.01 crore in the next fiscal starting from April. Under salary and allowances a provision of ₹16,422.51 crore has been made and ₹6,400 crore has been allocated for pension and other retirement benefits.
An expenditure of ₹6,052.63 crore is estimated as interest payment and an expenditure of ₹4,241.57 crore is estimated as repayment of loans. No revenue deficit is estimated. Fiscal deficit is estimated to be ₹8,984.53 crore in 2021-22.
