Uttarakhand Congress: Unhappy with state unit revamp, dissident legislators set to meet
Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon.
Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments.
Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time. However, the meeting might take place tomorrow, Dhami said.
Political circles here are abuzz with speculation that the dissident Congress MLAs might even float a party of their own.
Former leader of the opposition and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh and Dwarahat MLA Madan Bisht are also said to be unhappy with the new appointments.
Pritam Singh met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami late on Sunday night soon after the Congress issued the revamp order sidelining him.
The late-night meeting fuelled speculation that he was cosying up to the BJP and might even join it.
When asked what is their main grouse, Harish Dhami said it was the leadership's "failure" to strike a regional balance in the appointments and the way the party in-charge of the state Devender Yadav was handling its affairs.
The Congress recently appointed Karan Mahra as its state unit president, Yashpal Arya as the Leader of Opposition and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, who had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima, as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly.
All these leaders are from the Kumaon region. Mahra was an MLA from Ranikhet in Almora district in the last assembly, a seat he lost this time.
Arya is a party veteran and an MLA from Bajpur. He was earlier PCC president and former speaker of the state assembly.
With Harish Dhami's outburst, the dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs over the revamp has started spilling out into the open.
Dhami said he was always ignored by the party and slammed it for giving precedence to first-timers over those who have kept the Congress' flag flying for years.
"I was fit for the post of deputy leader of opposition but neglected this time as well," said Dhami who is considered close to former chief minister Harish Rawat.
Lashing out at party-in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav who had said merit was the basis of these appointments, Dhami said, "'If first-timers are given precedence over people who have kept the party flag flying for years, is it merit?"
He said he was born in a family of a soldier who lost both his legs in the 1971 war. "The Congress made such a show of respect for the armed force personnel during the run-up to the polls. What became of that?" Dhami asked.
However, he said he had nothing personal against Mahra, Arya or Kapri.
Not just this time, in 2017 also he was neglected by the party leadership, Dhami said.
"Despite being elected for the second time in 2017, I was neglected in the orgnisational elections. In 2014 also when I vacated my seat for the then chief minister (Harish Rawat) who won it in a by-election, I was given no responsibility in the party organisation," he said.
He said Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Mahar and Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari would have been more suitable for the post of CLP leader and deputy CLP leader respectively due to their seniority and experience.
The Congress suffered its second consecutive defeat in assembly elections in the hill state recently.
-
Cash reward on ex-MP Atiq’s son Ali increased to ₹50,000
The cash reward declared for the arrest of former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's second son Ali has been increased to ₹50,000. In a property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu's FIR, Zeeshan had alleged that Ali had made him talk to his father (Atiq) lodged in Ahmedabad Jail. Atiq had allegedly instructed Ali and his aides to beat up Zeeshan and his two relatives when he refused to pay up.
-
By 2025, UP to be TB-free: Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak
The Uttar Pradesh government has set a deadline for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 and malaria by 2030, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday. Pathak, who is also the health minister, said the government would run 'Dastak' campaign from April 15 to 30. “The campaign is aimed at checking outbreak of diseases like JE, dengue and chikangunya, and for this an inter-departmental coordination approach is being resorted to,” he said.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
