Uttarakhand Congress: Unhappy with state unit revamp, dissident legislators set to meet

Discontent is brewing in the Uttarakhand Congress following the recent organisational revamp of the state unit with a section of party MLAs likely to meet here soon.

Three-time MLA from Dharchula Harish Dhami, who is among the disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday accused the party leadership of ignoring merit in the new appointments.

Though the MLAs were scheduled to meet here this evening, some could not reach on time. However, the meeting might take place tomorrow, Dhami said.

Political circles here are abuzz with speculation that the dissident Congress MLAs might even float a party of their own.

Former leader of the opposition and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh and Dwarahat MLA Madan Bisht are also said to be unhappy with the new appointments.

Pritam Singh met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami late on Sunday night soon after the Congress issued the revamp order sidelining him.

The late-night meeting fuelled speculation that he was cosying up to the BJP and might even join it.

When asked what is their main grouse, Harish Dhami said it was the leadership's "failure" to strike a regional balance in the appointments and the way the party in-charge of the state Devender Yadav was handling its affairs.

The Congress recently appointed Karan Mahra as its state unit president, Yashpal Arya as the Leader of Opposition and Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, who had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima, as the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly.

All these leaders are from the Kumaon region. Mahra was an MLA from Ranikhet in Almora district in the last assembly, a seat he lost this time.

Arya is a party veteran and an MLA from Bajpur. He was earlier PCC president and former speaker of the state assembly.

With Harish Dhami's outburst, the dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs over the revamp has started spilling out into the open.

Dhami said he was always ignored by the party and slammed it for giving precedence to first-timers over those who have kept the Congress' flag flying for years.

"I was fit for the post of deputy leader of opposition but neglected this time as well," said Dhami who is considered close to former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Lashing out at party-in-charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav who had said merit was the basis of these appointments, Dhami said, "'If first-timers are given precedence over people who have kept the party flag flying for years, is it merit?"

He said he was born in a family of a soldier who lost both his legs in the 1971 war. "The Congress made such a show of respect for the armed force personnel during the run-up to the polls. What became of that?" Dhami asked.

However, he said he had nothing personal against Mahra, Arya or Kapri.

Not just this time, in 2017 also he was neglected by the party leadership, Dhami said.

"Despite being elected for the second time in 2017, I was neglected in the orgnisational elections. In 2014 also when I vacated my seat for the then chief minister (Harish Rawat) who won it in a by-election, I was given no responsibility in the party organisation," he said.

He said Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Mahar and Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari would have been more suitable for the post of CLP leader and deputy CLP leader respectively due to their seniority and experience.

The Congress suffered its second consecutive defeat in assembly elections in the hill state recently.