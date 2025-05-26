Uttarakhand govt mulls deployment of anti-drone systems at Char Dham shrines

In light of the aerial invasions by Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor earlier this month, the Uttarakhand government is planning to deploy anti-drone systems at all Char Dham shines and important establishments to counter potential aerial threats, people aware of the matter said. The Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. (HT File Photo)

The home department has asked the police headquarters to prepare a proposal and forward it to the Union home ministry (MHA).

“During Operation Sindoor, we received communication from the Union ministry of home affairs that we can consider deploying anti-drone systems. We have asked the state police headquarters to prepare a detailed proposal to be sent to the MHA. It is important in view of the Char Dham shrines, and important establishments located in the state, as the state also shares international borders with China and Nepal,” Uttarakhand home secretary Shailesh Bagauli said.

Dehradun houses the Indian Military Academy and DRDO’s Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), along with offices of various central government departments.

Two years ago, the state government approved the Uttarakhand Drone Promotion and Usage Policy, 2023, to promote drone manufacturing and drone-based services in the state.

The Char Dham yatra began on April 30 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines. The portals of Kedarnath Dham, the most visited by pilgrims among the four shrines, opened on May 2 and Badrinath temple on May 4. Over 1.4 million pilgrims have already visited the Char Dham shrines this year.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to set up six civil defence units in Champawat, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Haridwar districts. Four of them share international borders with either China or Nepal. The state currently has only one civil defence unit, in Dehradun.

The Civil Defence Act of 1968 states that any state government can set up the civil defence units at their level, and the Union government must be notified about it, Bagauli said.

Last year, 4.8 million pilgrims visited Char Dham shrines, and the Hemkund Sahib shrine since the opening of the portals on May 10. Of those, 1.42 million visited Badrinath, 183,722 visited Hemkund Sahib, 1.65 million visited Kedarnath, 0.81 million visited Gangotri Dham and 0.71 million visited Yamunotri Dham.

In 2023, the Char Dham yatra saw a record pilgrim influx of 5.6 million, according to tourism department officials.