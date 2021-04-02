Uttarakhand: Tirath Singh Rawat cancels political appointments by previous govt

Uttarakhand government on Friday reversed another major decision by previous chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat by cancelling all the political appointments and nominations made in state corporations, commissions, civic bodies, councils since March 18, 2017, including for posts with status of minister or minister of state, except for constitutional posts of fixed tenure. Opposition Congress said it was another proof of “infighting” and “power struggle” in state BJP.

“It was not as if the government changed and it was necessary to remove such people. It is clear that another decision has been reversed. There is infighting and power struggle in the state BJP due to which, many decisions of the previous government are being changed. All this shows that the BJP misled the people for four years and is bringing changes in the last year. This won’t fool people here anymore,” said Pritam Singh, state Congress president.

However, a close aide of former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, wishing not to be named, said the new chief minister has the right to select his ministers and make fresh appointments to such bodies. “Every new CM makes these changes. Nothing much should be read into this development beyond that,” he said, adding that around 70 to 80 such appointments were made since 2017 by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government.

BJP state unit’s official spokesperson too termed the development as routine while dismissing allegations levelled by the Congress.

“New CM will choose new party members, which may also include some old ones. Our government appointed around 70 to 80 people, while the Congress government in the past appointed over 200 people or so. They should first see what they did when in power before commenting on us,” said Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesperson.