Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
A national-level sand art festival will be organised for the first time in Uttarakhand on the banks of Ganga in March-April this year. The art festival will be based on the themes of mythology and the Kumbh fair.
The event is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival, according to (Kumbh fair) Mela office in charge, Deepak Rawat.
"It will be an added attraction for pilgrims and tourists to see renowned sand artists showcasing their prowess on the sand adjacent to the Ganga river. This will be a first of its kind festival in the state and will be organised during the Kumbh fair," said Rawat.
This much-awaited festival will provide a platform to local artists of Uttarakhand and neighbouring states for showcasing their talents.
Amidst the threat of new strain of Covid-19, adequate safety and preventive measures will be in place for the festival, including prior registration, thermal screening and sanitisation facilities, said the official.
In addition, sculptures will be made at one end of Mahamandaleshwar Nagar so that viewers can see them from the other end of the river, ensuring social distance.
Lauding the step, Ganga Sabha and local artists have welcomed the initiative.
"Had heard of Odisha’s Sand Art Festival but now on the banks of Ganga, we can view and also make sand art. Art lovers are looking forward to more information and entry guidelines," said Anusha, a budding artist, who lives in Vivek Vihar in Haridwar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force
- So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'
- The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls
- Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
- This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly woman killed in wild boar attack in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- A labourer carrying an axe rushed to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to get first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday
- Uttarakhand government has requested the Centre for extra vaccines for Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahakumbh: RT PCR report mandatory for incoming pilgrims for Makar Sankranti dip
- Thermal screening has also been made compulsory for hotels, dharamshalas, ashrams, guest houses and lodges before they check in pilgrims and tourists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahakumbh 2021: Uttarakhand HC tells state govt to share SOP on crowd management
- Before the epidemic, over 12 crore pilgrims were expected to participate in the four-month-long Mahakumbh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: High alert issued in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 Akhadas to herald Mahakumbh 2021 on January 25
- According to Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad general secretary Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, the first bhoomi pujan will be performed at Juna Akhada on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harish Rawat urges Cong high command to declare CM candidate for 2022 polls
- The bickering in Uttarakhand Congress over who will lead the party as the chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 assembly polls has come out in the open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reviving ghost villages: Uttarakhand govt to train 10k youth in mushroom farming
- The focus of the government would be the villages abandoned by its residents in the hills which are popularly known as 'ghost villages'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSG commandos to counter terror threat during Mahakumbh 2021
- Kumbh Mela Force had sought elite National Security Guards for Kumbh fair keeping in mind the sensitivity of the mega fair and terror threat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox