Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela

A national-level sand art festival will be organised for the first time in Uttarakhand on the banks of Ganga in March-April this year. The art festival will be based on the themes of mythology and the Kumbh fair.





The event is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival, according to (Kumbh fair) Mela office in charge, Deepak Rawat.

"It will be an added attraction for pilgrims and tourists to see renowned sand artists showcasing their prowess on the sand adjacent to the Ganga river. This will be a first of its kind festival in the state and will be organised during the Kumbh fair," said Rawat.

This much-awaited festival will provide a platform to local artists of Uttarakhand and neighbouring states for showcasing their talents.

Amidst the threat of new strain of Covid-19, adequate safety and preventive measures will be in place for the festival, including prior registration, thermal screening and sanitisation facilities, said the official.

In addition, sculptures will be made at one end of Mahamandaleshwar Nagar so that viewers can see them from the other end of the river, ensuring social distance.

Lauding the step, Ganga Sabha and local artists have welcomed the initiative.

"Had heard of Odisha’s Sand Art Festival but now on the banks of Ganga, we can view and also make sand art. Art lovers are looking forward to more information and entry guidelines," said Anusha, a budding artist, who lives in Vivek Vihar in Haridwar.