Dejected over NEET result, 18-year-old Jagraon girl hangs herself

Took the extreme step while her parents were away at a local market.

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Upset over not doing well in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), an 18-year-old girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Jagraon on Sunday.

The teenager’s parents were away at a market and she was alone at home when she took the extreme step.

Inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO, Jagraon City police station, said they received informed about a suicide by a young girl on Sunday evening, following which they reached the spot and initiated investigation.

According to her parents, who are government teachers, they had left for the market while their daughter was studying in her room on the first floor of the house.

After returning home, they asked her to come downstairs. But, she did not respond to their calls. When the couple went to their daughter’s room, they were shocked to find her hanging from the ceiling fan. They lowered her after cutting the rope and rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors declared the girl dead.

The couple told the police that their daughter wanted to enrol in MBBS, but did not get the desired rank in the recent NEET, which pushed her into depression.

They said their daughter was a bright student and among the toppers in her Class 10 and 12 examinations. But, she had fallen sick before NEET, which did not allow her to perform well in the exam. Despite the unexpected result, they did not scold her and encouraged her to try again next year, they said.

The inspector said the girl was survived by her parents and a 10-year-old brother. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of her parents.

