Delhi airport gets hoax bomb call

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:46 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Monday evening said they received a call informing them of a bomb at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-2 (T-2).

Security was increased at the airport, the departure area was evacuated and arriving passengers were made to wait in their aircraft till the terminal was declared safe. The call turned out to be a hoax, said police, adding that they have identified the caller and are probing the incident.

According to the airport operator, the bomb threat call was received at around 8.45 pm

“After a detailed search operation for about an hour by the Delhi Police’s bomb detection squad and teams of Central Industrial Security Force, it was found to be a hoax,” DIAL said.

By 10 pm, airport operations returned to normal at the terminal in both departure and arrival area, it said.

“Our teams sanitised the entire airport and quick and thorough checks were conducted. The caller was identified. When questioned, he denied having made any such call. We are investigating the matter,” Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 23:46 IST