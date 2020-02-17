e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Delhi Budget to presented soon after Holi, announces Sisodia

Delhi Budget to presented soon after Holi, announces Sisodia

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Deputy CM and Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Delhi budget for 2020-21 will be presented after Holi, which is on March 10. Sisodia made the announcement after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat along with this cabinet colleagues, a day after a grand oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan for the newly elected AAP government.

All seven cabinet ministers, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, took charge of their offices at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

“Earlier, the budgetary exercise used to start from December. But, this time we could not do so because of the Delhi Assembly elections. In the next 20-25 days, we will work hard to prepare the budget and present it after Holi,” said Sisodia, who held at least three meetings with various departments.

During a meeting with officials of the trade and taxes department, the deputy chief minister directed them to take steps to prevent tax evasion, officials aware of the matter said. He also held a meeting with the education department officials and asked them to prepare a blueprint of a proposal which will ensure that students who secure 60% and above marks in class 12 get admission into colleges in Delhi.

Kejriwal, left the Delhi Secretariat shortly after he took charge of his office as the chief minister. “He did not held any meetings. But, the CM conveyed to all the six ministers that the topmost priority for the government would be fulfilling the promises of the AAP’s 10-point guarantee card and the party’s manifesto for the 2020 assembly polls,” said a senior government officials on condition of anonymity.

Another official said the Delhi Cabinet will hold a meeting in a day or two to decide on the date for the first Assembly session of the new government. The first Assembly session is likely to be held either later this week or next week during which all the 70 MLAs of Delhi will be sworn-in. The Cabinet will also take a decision on who will be the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. In the previous legislative Assembly, AAP MLA from Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel was the Speaker.

The AAP had a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats – just five seats short of its 2015 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats while the Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities