Delhi Budget to presented soon after Holi, announces Sisodia

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:36 IST

New Delhi: Deputy CM and Delhi finance minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the Delhi budget for 2020-21 will be presented after Holi, which is on March 10. Sisodia made the announcement after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat along with this cabinet colleagues, a day after a grand oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan for the newly elected AAP government.

All seven cabinet ministers, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, took charge of their offices at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

“Earlier, the budgetary exercise used to start from December. But, this time we could not do so because of the Delhi Assembly elections. In the next 20-25 days, we will work hard to prepare the budget and present it after Holi,” said Sisodia, who held at least three meetings with various departments.

During a meeting with officials of the trade and taxes department, the deputy chief minister directed them to take steps to prevent tax evasion, officials aware of the matter said. He also held a meeting with the education department officials and asked them to prepare a blueprint of a proposal which will ensure that students who secure 60% and above marks in class 12 get admission into colleges in Delhi.

Kejriwal, left the Delhi Secretariat shortly after he took charge of his office as the chief minister. “He did not held any meetings. But, the CM conveyed to all the six ministers that the topmost priority for the government would be fulfilling the promises of the AAP’s 10-point guarantee card and the party’s manifesto for the 2020 assembly polls,” said a senior government officials on condition of anonymity.

Another official said the Delhi Cabinet will hold a meeting in a day or two to decide on the date for the first Assembly session of the new government. The first Assembly session is likely to be held either later this week or next week during which all the 70 MLAs of Delhi will be sworn-in. The Cabinet will also take a decision on who will be the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. In the previous legislative Assembly, AAP MLA from Shahdara Ram Niwas Goel was the Speaker.

The AAP had a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats – just five seats short of its 2015 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats while the Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.