Delhi government announces ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum from next year

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi

After Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset curricula, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced the introduction of ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum in its schools from next year onwards to ‘inculcate patriotism among students and to make them responsible citizens’.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made the announcement during the launch of “Constitution 70 campaign” and invited suggestions from all stakeholders on how to design the course. “We want our education system to ensure that each child becomes a good human being, is equipped to support their family and becomes a true patriot,” he said.

Under the three-month-long “Constitution 70 campaign”, the students of Classes 6 to 11 in Delhi government schools will be taught about constitutional values for one hour every week (till November 26) — to commemorate 70 years of India’s Constitution. Each month will be devoted to the concepts of liberty, equality and fraternity and students will be taught about these constitutional values through workshops and activities.

The announcement of ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum by government came a day ahead of the India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Kejriwal said that the curriculum will focus on making students understand that by taking bribes and by violating laws of the land, they “betray Bharat Mata”. “When our children start working, and if they accept a bribe, then they must feel from within that they are betraying Bharat Mata. When they jump a traffic light, they must feel they’ve wronged their country,” he said.

Explaining the expected outcome of the curriculum, the chief minister said, “Through this course we want to achieve three goals-- each citizen should be proud of the country, each citizen should be aware of their duty and responsibility towards the nation and each citizen should have passion to sacrifice for the nation.”

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia said that the directorate of education (DoE) has been asked to form a cell dedicated to design the course for this initiative and take inputs from people across the country. “I am confident that teachers and principals of Delhi government schools will be able to do this. They will be at the forefront of the designing of this curriculum, similar to the way the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset curricula were designed. I am optimistic that by the next academic year we will be able to launch this curriculum,” he said.

Though the government is yet to formulate the guidelines for the course, officials in the DoE said that it will also be taught in the lines of the ongoing the Happiness and Entrepreneurship mindset curricula. “The curriculum will be designed in a way that the students learn about the national heroes and freedom fighters and get inspiration from their lives,” said an official, who wished not to be named.

The proposed move was appreciated by principals.

AK Jha, principal of Sarvodya Vidyalaya in Rohini said, “Patriotism cannot be taught in classes. Under this curriculum, we will first have to make students understand that they should always identify themselves as Indians, irrespective of their state and region. Besides freedom fighters, the curriculum should also highlight the lives of those scientists and economists who contributed for the development of the nation.”

EDS

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 20:29 IST