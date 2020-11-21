Delhi man falls off cliff, dies in Malana village

cities

A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi has died after he slipped from a cliff and fell into a 150-metre deep gorge in Malana of Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Gaur, 23, of New Delhi. According to police, he and two of his friends had gone camping at Dhar village in Malana on Friday night.

After consuming alcohol, Yash went out of the tent telling his friends that the internet is not working. When he did not return for a long time, his friends started looking for him.

His body was spotted by some locals after which, police reached the spot and recovered it. The body was taken to Regional Hospital in Kullu for postmortem. Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said police are conducting investigation.