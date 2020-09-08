Delhi Metro ridership picks up on Yellow Line on Day 2

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi:

Passenger ridership picked up slightly on the second day of operations of Delhi Metro’s Yellow line and the Rapid Metro line in Gurugram .

On Tuesday, the total ridership on the Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) till 8 pm was 17,600. On Monday, the first day after the resumption of operations after a five-month hiatus, the footfall on the line was around 15,500. Approximately 1,200 smart cards were sold.

In the first half of operations, between 7 am and 11 am, ridership on the corridor was nearly 8,300, up from the 7,500 passengers who used the service on Monday.

In the second half, around 9,300 passengers used the metro to travel. The figure was around 8,000 the previous day.

“There was a slight increase in ridership on the Yellow Line on the second day, but all precautions were in place and everything went on smoothly,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

Suresh Singh Rana, 62, who travelled from Central Secretariat to Model Town in the evening hours on Tuesday, said there were long queues at the entrance of stations as passengers were thoroughly sanitised before entry, but the overall process was convenient.

“The queue seemed longer because people were maintaining social distancing and leaving ample space while waiting for their turn to get in. I had used the metro yesterday (Monday) as well and there were surely more people there today (Tuesday). But the trains still had space to accommodate the passengers,” Rana said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi metro) Jitender Mani said no untoward incident or violations were reported since the resumption of service.

“It is because the footfall is low and our men are deployed in good numbers to assist people at every point. Gradually, as more lines become operational, our strength will decrease as it gets distributed among all other stations. We will, however, continue to keep a tight watch to maintain law and order and ensure smooth functioning of the Delhi Metro,” Mani said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (a Delhi police unit) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss their preparedness for the reopening of the Pink and Blue lines on Wednesday, taking lessons from the two-day operations on the Yellow Line.

From 7am Wednesday, trains will start running on the 65.35km Blue Line, connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, and on the 57.58km Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar.

A senior CISF official said there were some learning points, which have been adopted.

“The door frame metal detector (DFMD) and frisking points were too close, which led to improper detection by the DFMD. We have moved the frisking point a little forward. Officials using the long bar specially modified for hand-held metal detectors are complaining of too much pressure on their wrist and uneasiness. We are also looking for a modification to that,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.