10 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh held in Delhi

Police said on Saturday that they have detained 10 Bangladeshi nationals allegedly residing illegally in the Capital. Six people were detained from central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area and four from southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur. In a separate raid, a team from the southwest district’s operations cell detained four Bangladeshi men, who had been overstaying in Delhi after the expiry of their medical visas. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said the six undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants in Chandni Mahal area include two minor children. “All of them hailed from Sohranpur village in Bangladesh’s Jashor district. Their deportation is under process,” he said.

In a separate raid, a team from the southwest district’s operations cell detained four Bangladeshi men, who had been overstaying in Delhi after the expiry of their medical visas. DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said they were identified as Mohammad Rohan, 21, Suhel Ahmad, 31, Mohammad Jubraj, 37, and Abu Kaes, 32 – all residents of Dhaka district. “The four had been staying in hotels while allegedly seeking onward visas to Portugal. After interrogation and due verification, the four have been deported to Bangladesh through the FRRO,” he said.