100% ash being reused at Tehkhand WTE plant, only 20-40% at Okhla: MCD tells NGT

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 100% of the fly and bottom ash being generated at the Tehkhand Waste to Energy (WTE) plant is being recycled and used, however, at the Okhla WTE, utilisation is only between 20-40% and the remaining ash and inert material are being dumped at Tehkhand. Fly ash and bottom ash are combustion residue left behind after burning waste at WTEs. (HT PHOTO)

The MCD added it is imposing additional ‘reject handling charges’ for dumping fly ash at the landfill to create a deterrent in compliance with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s directions. “The concessionaire also has to bear the cost of transportation and off-loading of the residual inert matter from the site to the landfill site,” it added.

NGT in May 2024 took suo motu cognisance of a news report on the opening of the engineered sanitary landfill site at Tehkhand, asking why the site is planned on being used to dispose such processing waste generated after burning it at the WTEs.

“Respondents need to explain why the ash is being dumped at the site when it can be used as a landfill in low lying areas, brick kilns as construction material for hollow bricks and interlocking tiles...” the NGT said.

It also asked the civic body to reveal the manner of utilisation of the bricks and asked for a comprehensive plan for utilisation of bottom and fly ash.

In the affidavit dated February 3, the MCD said the Tehkhand WTE generates around 28 metric tonnes (MT) of fly ash and 181 MT of bottom ash daily.

“The ash is being used for paver block manufacturing, road embankment works, and preparation concrete roads,” the submission stated, adding that it is also being utilised for a six-lane access controlled highway project from NTPC Eco Park to Faridabad Toll Plaza which is likely to get completed in February.

The Okhla WTE generates an average of 45 MT of fly ash and 137 MT of bottom ash per day. However, despite having a 20,000 bricks per day capacity at its ash-brick manufacturing plant, only around 20% of fly ash and 40% of bottom ash is being used.

“The manufacturing plant could not be operated at its full capacity due to lack of commercial viability. Nevertheless, ash bricks have been produced intermittently to meet internal requirements as and when feasible,” the submission added.