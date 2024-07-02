 1.1K trees cut in south Delhi: Bharadwaj sends notice to key forest, DDA officials | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1.1K trees cut in south Delhi: Bharadwaj sends notice to key forest, DDA officials

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 02, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Delhi’s environment and forest minister Gopal Rai on Saturday formed a three-minister fact-finding committee to ascertain the details about the felling of 1,100 trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in south Delhi

New Delhi

Felled trees in south Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Felled trees in south Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Delhi urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday issued notices to the principal secretary of environment and forest, forest department officials and DDA officials, including its vice chairman, asking them to appear before a three-minister fact-finding committee over illegal felling of 1,100 trees at a reserve forest in south Delhi earlier this year.

The minister said the committee directed officials from DDA, forest and police to appear before it on Monday but only police officials appeared.

“Now, forest and DDA officials have to appear before the committee..,” the minister said at a press conference in Delhi secretariat.

Delhi’s environment and forest minister Gopal Rai on Saturday formed a three-minister fact-finding committee to ascertain the details about the felling of 1,100 trees by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in south Delhi. Delhi forest department principal secretary AK Singh on Monday wrote to forest minister Gopal Rai, saying that the committee was formulated in violation of rules.

Bharadwaj, who is a member of the committee, said the behaviour exhibited by the department officials is “as if they are violating some unknown rules and laws” by being called to the meeting.

“Principal secretary (forest and environment) AK Singh had also written a letter regarding this matter. Therefore, today, we have sent a response to the department officials. In our response, we addressed the officials’ reference to the Transactions of Business Rules (TBR) in their letter, stating that they are only obliged to respond to their own minister and not to a minister from another department. According to Rule 19(3) of the TBR book, it is clearly stated that any minister can request information from the officials of any department, and if the information is confidential, it can be provided with permission from their respective minister,” Bharadwaj said.

“However, the surprising fact here is that despite multiple requests, the officials did not provide any report to their own minister. The three-minister committee was formed with the approval of the minister of the department concerned, Gopal Rai, as he was also present in the all-ministers meeting. Hence, the reference to the TBR book laws by the officials is completely incorrect,” he said.

Bharadwaj said any minister can organise multiple meetings on any issue. “We have once again issued a notice to all the officials concerned to attend the meeting. The notice is signed by all three members of the committee of ministers, as well as by environment minister Gopal Rai, to prevent officials from using the excuse,” said Bharadwaj.

AK Singh did not respond to multiple requests from HT for comment.

The Delhi Development Authority and lieutenant governor also did not comment on the issue.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 1.1K trees cut in south Delhi: Bharadwaj sends notice to key forest, DDA officials
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On