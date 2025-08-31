12 avians die at Delhi zoo, 4 of bird flu

A total of 12 birds have died at the Delhi Zoo since Wednesday last week, officials said on Sunday, adding that four birds — three painted storks and a black-headed ibis — are currently unwell and being monitored. An official sanitizes premises of the National Zoologic Park in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

HT had reported on Sunday that samples of four of the dead birds have been found positive for avian influenza (bird flu) and the zoo premises was therefore temporarily shut from Saturday till further notice.

“Intensive surveillance and strict bio-security measures have been strengthened to prevent spread and communication of the avian influenza disease among animals, birds and staff at the National Zoological Park. Surveillance teams are surveying the entire premises twice a day. Intensive cleaning and disinfection of enclosures, water ponds and foraging grounds of migratory birds are being undertaken,” Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said in a statement on Sunday.

Kumar said animal health was being monitored through CCTV cameras, with zoo staff also equipped with protective gear, including masks, gloves, and shoe covers.

While no bird deaths were reported on Sunday, the four sick birds were segregated from the aviary for treatment and observation.

“Till date, six painted storks and two black-headed ibis have died in the water aviary and four migratory painted storks have died in the ponds. Out of these, two samples of painted storks and two of the ibis were found positive for H5N1,” Kumar added.

The zoo has been shut down indefinitely since Saturday onwards, making it the third time in the last nine years a bird-flu outbreak has led to its closure. The last time this happened was in 2021 and previously, in 2016.

A second zoo official said the first deaths were reported on Wednesday, when two painted storks died. The samples sent to National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal tested positive for H5N1.

“Moving forward, we are now treating any further deaths as bird flu cases, as birds are falling sick simultaneously. After deaths stop, we will collect samples every 15 days - in order to assess whether the flu is still prevalent or not. Only if we get multiple negative tests back, can we look at reopening the zoo,” the official said.