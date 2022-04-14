Home / Cities / Delhi News / 13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
delhi news

13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said
Fire in an LPG cylinder in Jamia Nagar. ( Representational image)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

At least thirteen people were injured when a cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on Thursday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.

The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.

