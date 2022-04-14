13 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
At least thirteen people were injured when a cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area of South East Delhi on Thursday. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot, according to news agency ANI.
The injured have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, fire officials said
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh. No injuries were reported.
-
Told Tata once that RSS does not discriminate: Gadkari
PUNE Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said, that industrialist Ratan Tata had once asked him, if hospital named after late RSS founder K B Hedgewar will serve non-Hindus, to which the minister responded saying Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not discriminate on the basis of religion. He was speaking after inaugurating a charitable hospital at the Sinhgad road in Pune. On health facilities in rural areas of India, Gadkari said, the situation is improving.
-
These 10 unique cafes in Bengaluru would make your coffee breaks fun
Here's a list of 10 cafes to hang out with your friends 1) Dyu Art CafeTo serve its customers premier quality food and beverages with magnificent art in the backdrop, the Dyu cafe has created an ambience that is artistically appealing and very minimal at the same time. It's a perfect, close to nature retreat for book lovers and foodies, nested in Koramangala. With a very aesthetic setting, it celebrates art in every corner.
-
Police hunt for driver who fled with ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines
The NRI Coastal Police are on the lookout for the driver who fled away with the vehicle carrying cash meant to be deposited in ATM machines. Dalvi has been identified as a resident of Koparkhairane (35), Sandeep Dalvi, who was a substitute driver on Wednesday and made away with the vault containing ₹82.50 lakh. All four usually do the depositing job together as per the instructions. New drivers were assigned every day.
-
Now, terrorists using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar
The phone could be in your hand but another person, possibly a militant or a sympathiser, could be using its 'hotspot' facility, say police officials, red-flagging the latest modus operandi of terrorists in Kashmir and warning unsuspecting civilians about the trouble they could land in. Mukhtar Ahmad Kumar's troubles, it appeared, started when he got a SIM card in his name and gave it to his fiancee in Srinagar along with a mobile phone.
-
What has led to an early and warm summer this year in Delhi?
After recording Delhi's wettest January in the last 121 years and its wettest February in the last eight years, it did come as a surprise that the capital failed to receive any rainfall in March this year. While February, March and April all record on an average three to four WDs, its distribution has been fairly uneven across these months, which ultimately has led to such a sharp spike in temperatures.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics