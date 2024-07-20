 15-year-old stabs classmate in govt school at Jahangirpuri for ‘mocking’ his appearance | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15-year-old stabs classmate in govt school at Jahangirpuri for ‘mocking’ his appearance

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 21, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Police said there was a minor scuffle between the boys a few days ago and the accused brought a kitchen knife to the school on Friday to allegedly stab his classmate

New Delhi

The juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and sent to an observation home. (Representative photo)
The juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and sent to an observation home. (Representative photo)

A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 11 of a government school in Jahangirpuri, allegedly stabbed his 16-year-old classmate in the chest for mocking his appearance, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the school premises on Friday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and the weapon used in the crime was recovered, police said.

Police said there was a minor scuffle between the boys a few days ago and the accused brought a kitchen knife to the school on Friday to allegedly stab his classmate.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The victim, along with two other boys, made fun of the accused and his appearance a few days ago. There was a minor scuffle that day. The accused was hurt and brought a knife to take revenge. He stabbed the victim outside their school building.”

Police said that the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, but the injury was later revealed to be closer to his chest.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said a case has been lodged against the minor under sections of assault and he was apprehended. He was later produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to an observation home.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 15-year-old stabs classmate in govt school at Jahangirpuri for ‘mocking’ his appearance
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On