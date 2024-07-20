15-year-old stabs classmate in govt school at Jahangirpuri for ‘mocking’ his appearance

New Delhi The juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and sent to an observation home. (Representative photo)

A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 11 of a government school in Jahangirpuri, allegedly stabbed his 16-year-old classmate in the chest for mocking his appearance, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on the school premises on Friday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The juvenile in conflict with the law was apprehended and the weapon used in the crime was recovered, police said.

Police said there was a minor scuffle between the boys a few days ago and the accused brought a kitchen knife to the school on Friday to allegedly stab his classmate.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “The victim, along with two other boys, made fun of the accused and his appearance a few days ago. There was a minor scuffle that day. The accused was hurt and brought a knife to take revenge. He stabbed the victim outside their school building.”

Police said that the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, but the injury was later revealed to be closer to his chest.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said a case has been lodged against the minor under sections of assault and he was apprehended. He was later produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to an observation home.