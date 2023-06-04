Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy victim died of haemorrhagic shock, says autopsy

A week after a 16-year-old girl was murdered by her stalker in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, the post mortem report of the victim has revealed that she died of haemorrhagic shock, and that her small and large intestines had been pieced at multiple places. People gathered at the residence of the 16-year-old girl, who was stabbed to death at Shahbad Dairy in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to police, on May 28, a 20-year-old man identified as Sahil, who had been stalking the girl, waited in the lane where one of the girl’s friends lived. He eventually approached her as she emerged from a public toilet, stabbed her multiple times with a knife, and pounded her body with a stone slab, even as passerby did not intervene.

The brutal killing was planned over three days, and triggered by a verbal spat between the accused, Sahil, and the deceased, according to police officers involved in the probe.

The entire attack on the girl was captured on a CCTV camera.

The autopsy report, conducted by the department of forensic sciences at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, said that the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock consequent to multiple injuries sustained to the body. “All injuries were ante-mortem in nature and fresh before death. All the 20 injuries were caused by a single sided sharp-edged weapon and the rest of them were caused by blunt force,” the 12-page report, undersigned by Dr Jyoti Rani and Dr Anita Singh, said.

The report also said that the victim sustained 22 injuries in the attack, mostly on the upper half of the body.

On June 1, police had recovered a sharp knife that Sahil allegedly used to murder the girl, said senior officers involved in the investigation. The knife was recovered at the instance of Sahil from a vacant plot near the Rithala Metro station, said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order).

Meanwhile, Sahil was sent to judicial custody on Saturday after serving a five days’ police remand. “We recovered all the evidence, including the knife and shoes, at his instance. They have been sent to forensic laboratory for further examinations,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (outer north).

Singh further said that the statements of all the family and friends of deceased and accused have been recorded. “We have also recreated the crime scene at the instance of Sahil,” he said.

