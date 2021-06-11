Home / Cities / Delhi News / 18 new excise rules to kick in from June 11
Home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites has now formally been allowed from Friday, but the excise department will have to issue L-13 licences, which no retailer currently has.(Unsplash)
18 new excise rules to kick in from June 11

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:35 AM IST

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, will come into effect from Friday, senior government officials said on Thursday. The state finance department issued a notification on Thursday night that said 18 of 21 amendments to the rules will come into effect from June 11.

The rules that will come into effect from Friday include permission for restaurants and pubs to serve liquor in open spaces, such as terraces, balconies.

Besides, microbreweries in the city will also be allowed to start takeaway service for draught beer, serve in events and sell directly to restaurants and pubs from Friday. Home delivery of liquor through mobile apps and websites has now formally been allowed from Friday, but the excise department will have to issue L-13 licences, which no retailer currently has.



