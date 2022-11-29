2 arrested for attacking van carrying Poonawala, security enhanced at FSL office

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two members of a Hindu outfit for allegedly attacking with swords a police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of chopping his partner Shraddha Walkar’s body into at least 35 pieces, outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Rohini on Monday. They have enhanced security outside the office as Poonawala is scheduled to be brought there again for the remaining session of his polygraph test.

The two, Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gujjar, are from Gurugram. They were produced on Tuesday in a Delhi court and sent to 14-day custody.

The two were booked for rioting, unlawful assembly, obstructing police from doing their duty and using criminal force. Five swords the alleged attackers wielded were recovered from the scene, a senior police officer aware of the matter said. The attack was caught on camera.

The officer cited the attack and said security arrangements outside the FSL office have been increased as Poonawala is scheduled to be brought there for the remaining session of the polygraph test. “Apart from the local police, personnel from Border Security Force have also been deployed. The police personnel to be deployed there have been instructed to remain vigilant and ensure no untoward incident like the one that happened on Monday.”

A group of men claiming to be from the Hindu Sena, some wielding swords, on Monday tried to attack Poonawala outside the FSL office while Delhi Police personnel were escorting him back to Tihar jail after his polygraph test. Some attackers managed to flee, while Thakur,34, and Gujjar, 32, were held.

“Thakur claimed to be the Haryana state president of the Hindu Sena. He deals in the sale and purchase of cars...Gujjar is a truck driver and also claimed to be a Hindu Sena activist. A car the alleged attackers used to intercept and block the police van belongs to Thakur,” the officer added.

