2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara
A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the victims by their first names as Monish and his brother Danish, residents of Vishwas Nagar, and the arrested persons as Shahrukh, 27, and Aamir alias Shibbu, 24, residents of Chhota Bazar.
Police said that Monish and Danish sell lemons in Shahdara Mandi. Around 10.30pm on Wednesday, Danish went to relieve himself in a public toilet. When he came out, he saw Shahrukh smoking and drinking outside the building. “Danish asked Shahrukh not to drink in the open but Shahrukh abused him instead. Danish then returned to his stall,” a senior police officer said.
Shahrukh followed him to the brothers’ stall and continued to abuse him after which Danish argued with him. Subsequently, Shahrukh called a more men to the spot, who started beating both the brothers, police said. “Aamir also assaulted Danish with the butt of a pistol. But locals intervened in an attempt to save the brothers and two policemen, noting the ruckus, also reached the spot and overpowered all the men involved,” the officer said.
Shahrukh, however, picked up the pistol, which had fallen to the ground, and fled the spot at the time, police said.
Based on the complaint by Monish, a case on charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt and wrongful confinement and 25/27 Arms Act was registered and Aamir was arrested on the spot. Shahrukh was arrested later with the help of human intelligence. “The pistol used in the crime has been recovered. Efforts are on to find out the source of recovered pistol,” the officer said.
-
Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi.
-
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
-
Sector 137 student tops in Noida region with perfect score in CBSE Class 12
Noida/Ghaziabad: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, she scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects. Mrigank Pawagi of Vishwa Bharati Public School in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks.
-
Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams
Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials. “Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%.
-
Greater Noida authority relieves 21 engineers after UP minister issues warning
Greater Noida authority has relieved 21 engineers, leaving the civic body understaffed, officials said. The statement government transferred 28 authority employees on July 2, but seven, including a general manager, have not been relieved yet to ensure proper functioning of municipal work. The move follows a warning issued by Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta which stated that the engineers should either be “relieved or face suspension”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics