2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara

A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram identified the victims by their first names as Monish and his brother Danish, residents of Vishwas Nagar, and the arrested persons as Shahrukh, 27, and Aamir alias Shibbu, 24, residents of Chhota Bazar.

Police said that Monish and Danish sell lemons in Shahdara Mandi. Around 10.30pm on Wednesday, Danish went to relieve himself in a public toilet. When he came out, he saw Shahrukh smoking and drinking outside the building. “Danish asked Shahrukh not to drink in the open but Shahrukh abused him instead. Danish then returned to his stall,” a senior police officer said.

Shahrukh followed him to the brothers’ stall and continued to abuse him after which Danish argued with him. Subsequently, Shahrukh called a more men to the spot, who started beating both the brothers, police said. “Aamir also assaulted Danish with the butt of a pistol. But locals intervened in an attempt to save the brothers and two policemen, noting the ruckus, also reached the spot and overpowered all the men involved,” the officer said.

Shahrukh, however, picked up the pistol, which had fallen to the ground, and fled the spot at the time, police said.

Based on the complaint by Monish, a case on charges of attempt to murder, causing hurt and wrongful confinement and 25/27 Arms Act was registered and Aamir was arrested on the spot. Shahrukh was arrested later with the help of human intelligence. “The pistol used in the crime has been recovered. Efforts are on to find out the source of recovered pistol,” the officer said.