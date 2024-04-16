2 held for dismantling stolen trucks, selling them for scrap

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing trucks from Delhi and other states, dismantling them at a godown in Bahadurgarh of Haryana near the Tirki border and selling the parts in the Mayapuri scrap market, the police said on Tuesday. The thieves came under the scanner for stealing three trucks from Delhi and Haryana. (Representative photo)

Dismantled parts of stolen trucks, including two engines, two chassis, diesel tanks, body parts, front glasses, registration number plates and two mini trucks loaded with such items were recovered from the duo. Three thefts — two in Delhi and another in Nuh of Haryana — were solved with their arrests, the police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that recently, there were multiple complaints of theft of heavy vehicles, following which the anti-auto theft squad (AATS) was tasked to identify and nab the thieves. The team visited the spots, scanned CCTV cameras and studied the modus operandi and the common patterns in the thefts, based on which they activated their intelligence network and were tipped off on March 28.

The AATS identified the duo as Ramayan Yadav, 61, and Pramod Kumar, 58, who dismantled stolen trucks under the garb of a scrap work at a godown. They were put under electronic and manual surveillance. The team arrested Kumar last week, with one Eicher canter loaded with dismantled parts of another stolen canter. On checking, the dismantled parts belonged to a mini truck that was stolen from the Kamla Market in central Delhi this year, said the DCP.

“Kumar was interrogated and he disclosed that he worked with Ramayan Yadav, who runs a godown at Bahadurgarh near Tikri border and also has a scrap shop in Mayapuri. The team arrested Yadav and he led the personnel to the godown, where dismantled parts of trucks, including two vehicles that were stolen from Nuh and Vasant Kunj, were found,” Meena said.

Police said they were looking for other members of the network that stole trucks from other places and got the duo to dismantle them.