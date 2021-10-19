2 held in Delhi for robbing vendors, morning walkers

The special staff of northwest district police arrested two men, who allegedly committed snatchings and robbed elderly morning walkers and street vendors in the morning.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the arrested men, identified as Pankaj alias Rajesh (24), and Tannu alias Prince (23), robbed a 71-year-old vegetable vendor, Ramvilas Prasad, of ₹4,600 at Haiderpur in Shalimar Bagh area on October 14.

“Prasad was going towards Azadpur. Around 4am, the suspects, who were on a motorcycle, threatened him with a weapon and robbed him of the money. A case was registered and the special staff was tasked to identify and nab the robbers,” said Rangnani adding that the team arrested the suspects on Monday and recovered ₹2,200 of the stolen money and a bike used in the crime.

During interrogation, Rangnani said, it came to the fore that Pankaj was previously involved in seven cases of snatching, burglary and theft while Tannu had one case against him in the past.

“They mainly committed crimes early morning, when there would be less gathering at public places. They came out around 4am and robbed street vendors, daily wagers and elderly morning walkers, who had small amounts. The suspects believed that since they robbed small amount, the victims won’t report the crimes,” she said adding that the suspects used the stolen money to buy alcohol.