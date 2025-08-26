2 injured after roof collapse in Delhi's Dwarka due to incessant rain

Two people sustained minor injuries in Delhi's Mohan Garden on Tuesday after a four-floor roof collapsed in Siddhatri Enclave, police said. The broken roof and debris seen at the site of the roof collapse in west Delhi’s Dwarka on Monday. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

The roof collapsed due to incessant rain and the incident occurred under the Mohan Garden PS area in Dwarka district. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the two injured, as they were shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment.

"Two people sustained minor injuries when the roof of one room (old structure) on 4th floor at Siddhatri Enclave, Mohan Garden collapsed due to incessant rain under Mohan Garden PS area in Dwarka district. Both injured were shifted to DDU Hospital and discharged after treatment. No life-threatening injuries have been reported. Fracture on left forearm was sustained by one Subhash (30)," Delhi Police said in their statement.

Earlier this month, on August 15, six people died after the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb.

The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts.

The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris.

Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations. The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site.

On August 16, the Delhi Police registered a case of negligence against unknown persons in connection with the roof collapse at Dargah near Delhi's Humayun's Tomb that killed six people.

The FIR was registered under sections 290 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings, etc.), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).