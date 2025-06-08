2 injured as Delhi govt’s new DEVI bus rams bicycle in Loni

Two people got injured on Friday morning after a Delhi government bus rammed their bicycle in Loni area, police said, adding that it was the government’s recently launched Devi (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) bus. Harendra Malik, SHO of Loni Border police station said the driver has been identified. They will detain him once a complaint is filed. (Representational image)

“The electric bus involved in the accident was speeding and driven rashly. It later hit two people travelling on a bicycle. One of the injured, Kailash Singh, 52, lost a leg while Ghanshyam did not sustain serious injuries. They both were rushed to a hospital in Delhi, and are under treatment,” Ajay Kumar Singh, ACP of Ankur Vihar Circle, said.

“Once the families file a complaint, we will register an FIR. The electric bus from Delhi was seized soon after the incident,” the ACP added.

The incident triggered a political spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the former blaming the BJP government for the incident, claiming the buses are being handed over to the drivers without any training.

“A tragic accident happened at Loni border – who is responsible? Delhi government’s Devi electric bus crushed several people. This accident is not just an accident, it is the result of the gross negligence of the BJP government running in Delhi. The bus is handed over to the driver without training. Drivers are being recruited through private companies with no standards of experience and safety. Why is an important public service like DTC being given on contract? Why are drivers not being properly trained? Why is every week some innocent person losing his life on the road? This is not just an accident, this is a picture of the failure of Rekha Gupta’s government,” AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said in a post on X.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit out at the AAP, saying that the “so-called untrained drivers have been working since the time of the AAP government.”

When asked about the incident, a transport department official said necessary actions will be taken as per relevant laws after a complaint is filed.