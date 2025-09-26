2 men killed as Haryana Roadways bus runs over bike in Delhi

Two men were killed on Thursday morning after a Haryana Roadways bus allegedly ran over their motorcycle near Sanjay Akhada on the Outer Ring Road in the Civil Lines area, police said. The driver was previously involved in a fatal accident in Haryana, officials added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 7.25 am when the victims — Savi Kumar, 19, and Karan Kumar, 28, both residents of Narela — were riding from Burari towards ISBT Kashmere Gate. Their bike was allegedly hit by the state transport bus, causing them to fall. The bus then ran over their heads, killing them on the spot, said police.

The bus driver identified as Narendra, 49, a contractual employee of Haryana Roadways since 2018, was apprehended at the scene by the local police. “He has previously been involved in a fatal accident case in Narnaul, Haryana, where his driving licence was also deposited. This is being verified,” said an officer aware of the matter.

Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Civil Lines police station.

Police said that Savi worked at a slipper manufacturing factory in Narela Industrial Area, while Karan was employed at the laundry of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida.

Karan’s father Sunil Kumar has demanded stringent action against the driver. “The police have told us that they have arrested him but we hope that he doesn’t get released on bail. He killed our children by his negligent act,” he said.