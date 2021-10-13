2 snatchers held from Bawana

Two men, who took motorcycles and pistols on a rent of ₹5,000 a day to commit snatching across the city, were arrested in outer north Delhi on Sunday, police said.

Police identified the two alleged criminals as Suraj Malik, 18, and Rashid Alam, 19, both residents of Bawana.

Investigators said they suspect the two arrested accused were involved in at least 100 snatching cases in parts of outer north police district, such as Bawana, Alipur, Narela. However, police have found evidence of their involvement in two snatching cases so far.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said Malik and Alam used to target people in the morning, and snatched cell phones of people, many of whom may not have reported the crime. DCP Yadav said that on Sunday, when the two men were arrested from Sector 4, Bawana, they had already snatched eight cell phones within three hours. Police have seized the phones, and are contacting the victims.

The officer said that the two suspects started working together one and a half months ago. He said there was another person who joined them, identified as one Raja, and they formed a gang.

“They got in touch with one Raja, who became the gang leader eventually. They paid Raja ₹5000 at least 20 days a month, to rent high-end bikes. Raja also helped them with money, whenever required, weapons and places to hide,” a senior official said.

Initial investigation has shown that Raja too was involved in at least 25 snatching casesacross the city. Police said Raja’s brother, named Manish Poddar is also the gang leader of a different gang. Police are searching for Raja, and are questioning the two accused to trace their other accomplices.