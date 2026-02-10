2 stabbings in Moti Nagar park, 1 dead

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 25-year-old man severely injured after they were attacked in a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar within two hours on Sunday in two separate incidents, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that they have apprehended eight minors and arrested two adults in the cases.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said the minor, a street vendor and resident of Inderlok, was stabbed to death at around 6.30pm, when he was taking a stroll in the park and his shoulder brushed against another minor who was with four of his friends. “An argument broke out and later turned violent. The accused stabbed the victim and fled,” the officer said.

“Five minors aged 16 and 17 were apprehended on Monday afternoon from Moti Nagar area,” the officer said.

Over an hour later, at about 7.50 pm, Mohammed Danish, 25, also a resident of Inderlok, was in the park when three minor boys and two men – some of them drunk – asked Danish for his phone to make a call, an officer said. “Danish told them that he did not have balance in his phone and refused to give the phone. The drunk men started arguing with him and the matter turned violent, during which they stabbed him,” the officer added.

Danish suffered a stab wound to his back. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be critical due to loss of blood. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage, and arrested.

The location and nature of the attack raised suspicion, but so far no links have emerged between the two incidents, police confirmed.