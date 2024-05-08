2 women pushed into sex work rescued from house in Delhi’s Sagarpur

Two women, aged 22 and 25, who were allegedly pushed into sex work, were rescued from a house at Sagarpur in south west Delhi on Tuesday night, after one of them sent messages to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) seeking help. A 29-year-old woman was arrested in this connection, and police are looking for the prime suspect who is absconding, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. A case under sections of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act was registered. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Rohit Meena said that the arrested accused was identified as Rajni (one name), a resident of Dashrathpuri. “Teams have been formed to track down the prime suspect, Sonu, who tricked the 22-year-old woman — who reached out for help to the NGO — and brought her to Delhi on the pretext of getting her a job,” he said.

At around 10pm, Meena received a message on his phone from a local reporter that was forwarded by the NGO he was associated with. The message, which was sent to an NGO volunteer, said, “...please save my life.” She also shared her location with the volunteer, he said.

Meena directed the station house officer of Sagarpur, KB Jha, to take action, after which he and his team reached the spot.

“When we entered the house, we found three women. The 22-year-old woman said that she was from Agra,” said an officer who was part of the team.

Speaking to HT, the 22-year-old woman said that she came to Delhi on May 2 and was put up in a house in Dashrathpuri. “I was brought to this house on May 5 where they started pushing me into sex work, and I kept refusing. On Tuesday night, they started to force me aggressively and beat me up when I refused. I didn’t call the police directly as they said that they have connections. So, I found the NGO’s number and called it,” she said.

The woman, inconsolable over the phone, said she was threatened by the culprits. “My father is ill. We needed money, so I came to Delhi in hope of getting a job,” she said.

Another 25-year-old woman from Lucknow was also allegedly forced into prostitution and was rescued from the house.

Meena said that a case under sections of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act was registered