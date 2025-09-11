21 in the race: Delhi varsity releases provisional DUSU candidate list

A total of 21 candidates have been found eligible to contest for the post of president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), whose elections will be held on September 18. During campaigning on Wednesday at the law department for the upcoming DUSU polls. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

According to the provisional list of nominated candidates published by the chief election officer’s office on Wednesday, 15 candidates are in the fray for vice-president, 20 for secretary, and 17 for joint secretary. “After proper scrutiny of papers, these candidates were found eligible,” said Raj Kishor Sharma, chief election officer.

Nominations closed on Wednesday, after which the scrutiny was completed and the provisional list released. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until noon Thursday, with the final list to be published at 5 pm the same day.

Supporters thronged DU’s North Campus on Wednesday to back their candidates, but officials said there were no disturbances. “There were no incidents of misconduct. Each candidate had to enter alone to file nomination papers. Moreover, a committee of observers was formed to check nearby locations for any defacement. No such reports have come in yet,” Sharma said.

A unique problem has emerged on the DUSU election e-portal, he added. “We have received some false complaints using last year’s photos and videos of defacement. We will not be misled—every complaint is being scrutinised in detail, and action will only be taken if something authentic is found.”

While DU’s push for a green and clean election appears successful so far—with no flyers or defacement on campus—several cars were seen outside colleges and the university with candidate stickers.

A DU official said, “Students have been repeatedly told that only one vehicle may be used for campaigning, and only with our permission passes. However, we’ve noticed a high number of cars with such stickers being used.”

Sharma confirmed the administration is coordinating with Delhi Police on the issue. “Police have seized some cars and issued challans to others,” he said.

