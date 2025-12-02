21-year-old mother killed, infant, 4 others injured as SUV hits tree in Bawana

A 21-year-old woman was killed and five members of her family — including her six-month-old baby — were injured after their Maruti Fronx SUV crashed into a roadside tree on Narela–Bawana Road in outer Delhi early Sunday, police said. All the injured sustained minor wounds and are stable. The baby, admitted to the ICU for observation, is also stable, officers added. The accident took place near Ghoga Crossing in the Bawana area (Representative photo)

The accident took place near Ghoga Crossing in the Bawana area. Police said the family was returning home from a wedding in Dwarka when the SUV, reportedly travelling at high speed, swerved off the road and hit a tree. Investigators are yet to determine who was driving the vehicle, as the family has not recorded formal statements with police so far.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti Singh, who was travelling with her husband Amit Singh, their infant daughter, and three relatives — two women and a man.

Sanjeev, a passerby who witnessed the crash, said the car was moving in a “zigzag manner” before it hit the tree. “I’m not certain if the driver was intoxicated, but it looked like whoever was at the wheel had lost control. He or she may have dozed off while driving,” Sanjeev said.

According to police, the Narela Industrial Area police station was alerted by bystanders who rushed to help the trapped occupants. Witnesses told officers that the force of the collision left the family stuck inside the mangled vehicle, unable to get out.

The impact of the crash was such that Jyoti Singh died on the spot. The baby and her husband, who were also seated in the front, sustained injuries and were rescued with the help of locals.

Officials said all victims were taken to Saroj Hospital in Pitampura, where Jyoti was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later shifted to BJRM Hospital for autopsy. “The baby was shifted to ICU and is now stable, though she remains under observation. The husband and his relatives are stable. The injured are receiving medical care,” said an officer.

A senior police officer said, “There are conflicting accounts of how the crash occurred. Some family members are believed to have been asleep during the return journey, while others suggest there may have been confusion at the crossing due to low visibility.”

Police said they are verifying accounts that the SUV was being driven at excessive speed, as evident from the extent of the damage.

Police also confirmed that the couple lived in Manda Apartments in Narela. Amit’s family runs a shop in Sonepat. Among the injured was Amit’s cousin, Prashant, a resident of Sonepat, who accompanied the family to the wedding in Dwarka.

Police said legal action is being taken and an FIR has been lodged.