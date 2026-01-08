24-year-old man stabbed to death near home in Dakshinpuri

A 24-year-old man was killed after he was attacked with a sharp weapon by unidentified people near his house at Dakshinpuri near Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said. Although the exact motive for the murder could not be established, the police said they were probing personal enmity and other angles. Police said they were probing personal enmity and other angles.

The dead man, identified as Karan, lived with his mother Neetu, who is in her 50s, at their rented home in Dakshinpuri. The mother-son duo worked in separate private companies. Nitu’s husband died in 2016 and her other son lives separately in Delhi. Karan’s wedding happened three months ago, the police said, quoting the victim’s relatives and neighbours.

According to Nitu, Karan dropped her at a local bus stop around 8.30 am on Tuesday before going to his workplace. She returned home around 6.30pm and found her son missing. She enquired about him from neighbours, who told her that they had seen Karan entering home and washing utensils around 5.30pm.

“I called him on his cellphone four to five times but he did not answer. A few minutes later, a neighbour telephonically informed me that my son was injured and admitted to a local hospital. I rushed to the hospital and was informed by doctors that he was dead. He had cuts on his throat,” Nitu said, and suspected the role of the neighbour because he had threatened to kill Karan two-three days ago.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said that a case of murder was registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects. “We are rounding up a few suspects in connection with the case,” the officer added.