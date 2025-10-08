24-year-old stabbed two, killed by victim’s sons in Mangolpuri fight

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly stabbed his friend and a 54 year old man during a fight, was killed by the elder man’s three sons in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday. Around 10.30 pm, a local, Rajender Kumar (57), intervened to save Himanshu. However, police said that Singh stabbed him too. (Getty Images)

The incident occurred late Monday night and resulted in injuries to three people, including the deceased, Rahul Singh, who later succumbed during treatment.

According to police, the altercation began between Singh and his friend, Ritik Himanshu (24) over a work-related issue. During the argument, Himanshu slapped Singh, who then left the scene, returned with a knife, and stabbed Himanshu in the thigh and back.

“Kumar’s sons witnessed the fight and rushed to stop it. They overpowered Singh, snatched his knife and assaulted him with the same weapon and sticks. We received a PCR call and by that time, all involved in the fight were injured. Singh, Kumar and Himanshu were admitted at SGM Hospital,” said a senior police officer.

During the treatment, Singh succumbed to his injuries, while Kumar and Himanshu are undergoing treatment. They are stable.

Police said the sons have been detained. “We are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the sequence of events and verify allegations” added the officer.