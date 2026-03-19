Haryana government on Tuesday conducted a draw for the allotment of reserved flats, selecting 2,709 families from around 150,000 applicants who had applied in 2023, offering relief to economically weaker section (EWS) applicants waiting for subsidised housing for over a year. 2,709 families get ews flats in Haryana draw; possession to begin on Mar 22

The list of eligible applicants was released on the Haryana Housing For All (HFA) website. Selected families will receive 1-BHK flats of approximately 200 square feet each at a subsidised rate of ₹1.5 lakh. An HFA official said the market rate for similar units in private builder societies ranges between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh.

Final possession of the flats will be handed over on March 22 during a chief minister’s programme in Gurugram.

The allotments are part of the Chief Minister’s Urban Housing Scheme under the Housing for All Department of the Haryana government. The draw was held at Gurugram University and presided over by Sonu Bhatt, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and nodal officer for the scheme.

Additional director Ruchi Singh Bedi, SDM Badshahpur Sanjeev Singla, STP Satish Punia, ATP Aman and other departmental officers were present at the event.

Help desks from various banks were set up at the venue to facilitate loans for eligible beneficiaries at affordable rates. Allotment letters began to be distributed in phases from Tuesday.

Officials said the HFA had received over 100,000 applications in 2023. The Citizen Resource Information Department (CRID) conducted a three-level verification process, including checks on family income and residence, to eliminate ineligible applicants. All selected beneficiaries have an annual income below ₹2 lakh, an HFA official said.

Priority in allotment was given to applicants from nomadic tribes, widows and Scheduled Castes (SC), Bhatt said.

Applicants had earlier deposited ₹10,000 to be eligible for screening, which was refunded to those not selected. Selected applicants made a down payment of ₹27,500 each during the event.

Rashmi, a housekeeping worker from Khandsa, said the scheme would allow her to own a house, making her life more secure and stable. Suman Ompal, a widow from Bandhwari, said her life had become very difficult after her husband’s death, but the scheme would provide the comfort of having her own home.

A total of 23 sites were identified for allocation, including Sobha City in Sector-108, Krisumi Waterfall Residences in Sector-36A, Orchid Petals in Sector-49 and Joyville in Sector-102, among others.