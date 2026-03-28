A 27-year-old chemical engineer allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old inmate to death on Thursday night at a drug de-addiction centre at Hiranki near Alipur in north Delhi, police said on Friday. 27-yr-old held for killing fellow inmate at drug de-addiction centre in Alipur

The accused, identified as Arun Joshi, was arrested from the spot and a blood-stained knife was recovered, police added. The victim, Arun Kumar, was taken to Burari hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Both were admitted to the centre for drug addiction treatment.

“Interrogation revealed that both had a quarrel a few days ago inside the centre over some issue during which Kumar allegedly abused Joshi. Holding a grudge, Joshi stabbed him in the neck,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north), Hareshwar Swami.

The Alipur police station received information about the incident on Thursday. Senior police officers reached the centre and found blood at the premises. A case of murder has been registered and investigation is underway, police added.

Kumar, a resident of north Delhi’s Burari, belonged to a poor family. His father, Monu (single name), is a rickshaw puller. Kumar’s family told the police that he was admitted to the centre due to his drug addiction, police said.

“Joshi is a resident of Delhi’s Tri Nagar. He completed his chemical engineering in 2019 in Rohini. His father runs a medical shop on rent near their residence. Joshi’s family said he had developed a habit of consuming cannabis during his college days. He was admitted at the centre nearly nine months ago for treatment,” the DCP said.

Investigators are probing how Joshi managed to keep the knife in the centre and whether there was any negligence by the staff.

“The CCTV footage installed around the crime scene has been seized as evidence,” said a senior police officer.