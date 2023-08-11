Delhi: 28 MCD school kids fall sick after ‘foul smell’ in classroom

At least 28 students of a West Delhi school fell ill on Friday ostensibly after a gas leakage was reported from nearby railway tracks, police and civic body officials said. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks. (Representative file image)

The students of classes 4 and 5 were hospitalised and their condition is stable, officials said.

The incident took place at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in Naraina, a little after noon, when students resumed classes after their midday meals. “An unfortunate instance of hospitalisation of school students from MCD school in Naraina has been reported. The gas leakage had taken place at nearby railway tracks... students have been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. A team of doctors from the health department of MCD along with officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation,” an MCD official said.

Also Read: Dengue cases in Delhi spike amid rain, floods, MCD strike

However, parents of some of the affected children blamed food poisoning. Police have sent the food samples for testing.

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west), said a PCR call was received about children vomiting at the school. “Police reached the spot, and found several children unwell. They were immediately shifted to the hospital,” he said.

“According to latest updates from the hospitals, all children are now doing fine and will be discharged soon,” the officer added.

Initial inquiry revealed that a strong stench, likely that of diesel fumes from a passing train’s engine, had filled two of the classrooms, officials said.

“It appears that the fumes caused the students to feel uneasy and some of them puked. Students in the other classrooms did not report any discomfort,” Veer said. “We have also collected food samples from the school and sent them for testing,” said Veer.

No case in the matter has been lodged so far.