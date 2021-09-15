2-day conclave to explore role of tech in transforming education in India

With the Covid-19 pandemic leading to the physical closure of educational institutes, it has become imperative to reimagine learning and align it with the innovations in digital education in the country. In line with the same goal, policymakers and thought leaders across a wide spectrum are coming together for a two-day conclave starting from Thursday, where they will delve into the role technology can play in transforming education in India.

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will centre on the theme: Smarter Technology - The New Order of Education. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, educators and industry experts, who will drive conversations on the future of learning and education amid a proliferation of technological innovations.

The two-day conclave will touch upon the three key areas of the education sector – technology advancements in education, digital inequality, and reskilling or upskilling of the educator workforce. It will put the spotlight on the new education policy, digital divide, technology developments in education, teacher upskilling, and encourage interaction with tech decision-makers across school and higher education institutes. Those interested in attending the virtual conference can visit https://lenovosmarteredconclave.virtualeventexp.com/or scan the QR code below.

The conclave will begin with the address of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will speak on the National Education Policy 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education. While the managing director of Lenovo India, Shailendra Katyal, will share insights on how technology can help in bridging the digital divide, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for skill development, will talk about the importance of skill education and how it can be attained in the coming years.

On the second day of the conclave on Friday, IT minister Dr Chikkakalya Narayanappa Ashwath Narayan and education secretary Amit Khare will share their insights along with a line up of educators and experts.

The conclave will cover an entire gamut of issues that are pertinent to the adoption of technology in education including concerns around the emerging digital inequality and exclusion. Experts and stakeholders will also discuss the lack of infrastructure in rural India, address the gender bias in households, digital readiness of government educational institutes while offering solutions through which communities can play their part in bridging these gaps.