delhi news

3 cops in CBI net for graft

The 3, including the Kalindi Kunj SHO, were held for demanding 39,000 bribe.
The complainant subsequently approached the CBI which laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe in the presence of the head constable.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three personnel from Kalindi Kunj police station, including the station house officer (SHO), for allegedly demanding a bribe of 39,000 to allow the construction of a boundary wall.

A CBI official said a case was filed against SHO Bhushan Kumar Azad, head constable Rakesh Yadav and constable Dinesh (who goes by a single name).

The complainant alleged that the SHO, through Yadav, allegedly demanded 500 per square yard to allow the construction of a boundary wall surrounding a plot of 132 square yards at Madanpur Khadar Extension Part 3, under the jurisdiction of Kalindi Kunj police station. The complainant claimed that he was later able to bring down the amount to 300 per square yard, reducing the total amount to 39,000.

The complainant subsequently approached the CBI which laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe in the presence of the head constable.

“Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the arrested personnel. All the arrested persons will be produced in court,” said a CBI official.

Delhi Police officers did not respond to requests seeking comment.

