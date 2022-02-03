3 held for firing after road rage incident near Delhi’s Red Fort

Three of the five suspects who allegedly shot at three people during a road rage incident on Monday night at Angoori Bagh, near Red Fort, have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said the three accused -- a motor mechanic and two local builders -- were nabbed from Jama Masjid area. All three suspects are residents of northeast Delhi’s Seelampur, police said and added that they were hunting for the two other accused.

Three persons were injured in the firing which started after a road accident involving an accomplice of the three arrested men, and a couple on Monday night.

Police identified the three suspects as Shahzada Farid (31), an auto mechanic, and Shahbaz alias Badhshah (30) and Shadab (31), both involved in property business.

Police said they checked footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and nearby areas to identify the suspects. Police said the investigating officers then shared the clues with their informers, who told them that the three accused were hiding in the Jama Masjid area. They were arrested on Tuesday night.

Investigation has shown that Farid has earlier been arrested in two criminal cases – both involving the use of firearms. “We are verifying the criminal antecedents of the other two. Our teams are on the lookout for the other two accused persons,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north).

The police have also recovered the pistol that was used in firing, and three live cartridges. The three men told the police that Farid bought the gun about three years ago. “We are also on the lookout for the person who delivered the gun to him,” DCP Kalsi added.

On Monday night, indiscriminate firing triggered panic in the area around Red Fort -- a highly sensitive installation. Investigators said at least 5 bullets were fired during the incident.

Police said around 9pm on Monday, Mohammed Shahid (32) and his wife Varisha (25) were returning their home in Angoori Bagh, near Red Fort, after dinner. Shahid works as a supplier of diesel pumps. His wife is a homemaker.

Officers associated with the probe said Shahid’s scooter collided with another scooter being driven by man who has now been identified as Mohammad Kaif. According to Shahid, Kaif was talking on his phone while driving when the incident took place. They said a quarrel broke out between them, and Shahid’s family members reached the spot.

DCP Kalsi confirmed that three arrested men confessed Mohammed Kaif called them at 9.15pm on Monday, and asked them to come to the accident spot. “Farid along with Badhshah, Shadab and Faiyazuddin reached the spot on two-wheelers. During the quarrel, Shadab started firing indiscriminately after which the five of them fled the spot,” DCP Kalsi said.

The bullets hit Abid, Shahid’s brother, and two passersby Aman and Dilfaraz. The three were admitted to a government hospital in Civil Lines.

Aman, who worked as a helper at a private company, had lost his job during the nation-wide lockdown in 2020. Dilfaraz works at a handicrafts shop. Police said that the condition of the three injured persons is stable.